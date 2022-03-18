Wilson Navigates Dinos in Tooele

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon was back on the diamond Wednesday afternoon in Tooele. The Dinos immediately went to work and put runners on first and second with one out. Wyatt Falk came through with an RBI double to plate Keaton Rich. Jordan Fossat then came around to score on Chet Anderson’s single. The two-run lead was all Camden Wilson needed on the hill. Wilson went 1-2-3 through the first three innings and kept the Buffalos at bay.

The Dinos took advantage of the great effort on the mound and scored one run in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Tooele grabbed a pair of runs in the last inning, but Carbon took the contest 6-2.

Wilson pitched 6.1 innings and finished with nine strikeouts while giving up zero earned runs in the win. Offensively, Fossat went 2-3 with a double and an RBI while Jacob Vasquez also went 2-3. Others that tallied a ribbie were Falk, Anderson, Quade Henry and Braxtin Henrie.

Up next, the Dinos (2-4) will continue on the road to play Bountiful (1-0) on Friday.