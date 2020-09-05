Win Big With the my529’s Make Your Mark Contest

Photo courtesy of my529.

Press Release

It’s the luck — and skill — of the draw. Students’ artistry can win them a $1,000 scholarship in my529’s 11th annual Make Your Mark contest.

Make Your Mark, sponsored by my529 and the Utah System of Higher Education, raises awareness of saving for future educational expenses. The contest lets Utah students exhibit their talents by creating an original bookmark design for a chance to win the college savings scholarship.

Eight Utah students in kindergarten through grade 12 will each receive a $1,000 college savings scholarship for their winning bookmark designs. In addition to the scholarship account, each winner may see their artwork professionally reproduced.

The contest runs Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

Gov. Gary Herbert has designated September as College Savings Month for the state of Utah in conjunction with the national observation. my529 sponsors host Make Your Mark each year to celebrate the occasion.

“With Make Your Mark, students can become invested in their educational future mentally and monetarily,” said Richard Ellis, my529 executive director. “As families discuss the importance of working toward college, or technical or trade school, my529 is happy to promote awareness, information and resources about preparing financially. And we’re pleased to provide the scholarships.”

Over the 10 years, my529 has made more than $101,000 in scholarships available to the entrants.

Utah students are eligible to enter if they are enrolled in a Utah school or are home-schooled. Their parents are not required to own a my529 account.

“Education is one of the state of Utah’s greatest strengths,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “Saving for college is one thing Utah students can do today to work toward a brighter future. I wish all of this year’s entrants in the Make Your Mark contest the very best of luck.”

Entrants must submit an original bookmark design on the official entry form found at my529.org. Address information and a complete set of contest rules and restrictions are detailed on the back of the official entry form. Only one entry per student is allowed. my529 will notify scholarship winners in mid-October. All decisions by the judges and my529 are final.

About my529

my529, Utah’s official nonprofit 529 educational savings plan, is highly rated by Morningstar Inc. Accounts are free to open, and my529 requires no minimum deposit or account balance. my529’s userfriendly website, my529.org, makes it easy to open, manage and contribute to an account online. To learn more, visit my529.org, call toll-free at (800) 418-2551 or email info@my529.org.

About Utah System of Higher Education

The Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) is governed by the Utah Board of Higher Education and is comprised of Utah’s 16 public colleges and universities. The CEO of USHE is the Commissioner of Higher Education. For more information, visit ushe.edu.