Winfree & Co. Fend Off Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

South Summit and Carbon were part of a tight non-region match on Friday night in Price. Both teams came out of the gates extremely aggressive, pushing the ball up and down the court. The track meet style of play favored the Dinos, who stayed fresh by dipping into their bench.

This paid dividends in the third quarter when South Summit seemingly ran out of gas. Carbon took advantage and extended its four-point lead to 12 with a 14-6 period. After a couple of early turnovers, Caleb Winfree settled down and played a huge role in the Dinos’ run. He ended the night with a game-high 21 points.

The Wildcats caught their second wind in the fourth and began mounting a comeback. They displayed a no-quit attitude and clawed their way back into the game. A couple of three-point plays cut the Dino lead to five with just over three minutes left. The teams traded blows down the stretch, but Carbon managed to stay out in front.

The Wildcats went into a full court press with a minute left and forced a turnover. A couple of fouls shots later made it a 58-57 game. The Dinos adjusted, bringing in an extra guard to break the press. The plan worked to perfection, but a turnover left Carbon empty handed.

The Wildcats then had the ball with thirty seconds left, down by just one. An entry pass found Dawson Broadbent one-on-one with Preston Condie. The Wildcats were in the double bonus and Condie was playing with four fouls, leaving little room for error. Broadbent attempted to back down Condie, but Condie held his ground. Suddenly the whistle was blown, and Broadbent was called for a travel, giving the ball back to Carbon.

The Dinos were fouled on the next possession and went one for two from the line. The Wildcats then had the opportunity to tie the game, but Payton Sanderson took a contested jump shot that fell short, ending the game 59-57 with Carbon on top.

Carbon shot the ball well, converting 48 percent of its shots from the field. Condie was double-teamed most the night, but still managed 13 points and nine rebounds. Keenan Hatch added 10 points while Merrick Morgan recorded nine.

The Dinos continue to find ways to win and improved to 5-1 on the year. Their final game in 2020 will take place on Tuesday in Price against Juab (5-1). The game will be streamed online at etvnews.com/livesports and on ETV Channel 10.