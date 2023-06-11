Winger’s Manager Named Tourism Super Service Recipient

The Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award Recipient for the month of June was announced as Adriana Peay.

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange led this recognition during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening. Peay is the manager of the Winger’s that is located in Price. She was credited as one that always goes above and beyond.

Peay’s nomination stated that she makes a point to stop by all of the tables within the restaurant to see how ensure a quality experirence. If she learns that someone at the table is celebrating a birthday, she will supply a dessert to the table for free.

The individual that nominated Peay also shared that they always call beforehand to see if Peay is working that day because the service is always amazing when she is present.

Peay was awarded a plaque of commemoration and gift cards for restaurants located in the area.