Winter Academic All-State Announced

The 2020-2021 Winter Academic All-State awards have been announced. Recipients are senior, varsity athletes that meet the academic index score set by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) or have a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

UHSAA Executive Director Robert Cuff had the following to say about the award. “For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency. With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students. On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award.”

Congratulations to the local athletes who were recognized.

Boys’ Basketball – Merrick Morgan (Carbon), Luke Stilson (Emery)

Girls’ Basketball – Morgan Bastian (Green River), Talynn Lovato (Green River)

Drill – Kayla Wilson (Carbon), Kaylie Sharp (Carbon)

Girls’ Swim – Haylie Powell (Carbon), Jenna Birch (Carbon), Lizabeth Pugliese (Carbon), Ryan Lee (Carbon), Haley Guymon (Emery), Lauryn Moon (Emery), Sydney Stilson (Emery)

Boys’ Swim – Taylor Durrant (Emery)

Wrestling – Easton Horsely (Carbon), Philip Howa (Carbon), Aidan Mortensen (Emery)