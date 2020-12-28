Winter Storm Causes Accident in Price

On Monday afternoon, crews were paged to an accident near KFC in Price. The accident occurred around 12:45 p.m. during a winter storm.

According to early reports, the incident occurred when a Volkswagen Jetta slid on the slick roads and struck a truck. Reportedly, a 32-year-old female suffered injuries to her leg as a result of the accident. At this time, no additional information has been released on other parties involved or their potential injuries.

The Price City Police Department, Carbon County Ambulance and Price City Fire Department were paged to the scene. Two tow companies were also dispatched to the accident.

Traffic may be impaired for some time while crews assess the scene. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.