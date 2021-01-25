Winter Weather Advisory Announced for Carbon, Emery Counties

There is a winter weather advisory in effect beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday and lasting through the afternoon of the following day.

This advisory stated that there is a projected snow accumulation of two to six inches, with the greatest amounts being along the south and east facing slopes. The advisory was specified for Castle Country and the San Rafael Swell.

Occasional winter driving conditions can be expected within the mentioned areas, including US-6 near Price. Precautionary and preparedness actions are being encouraged along with the urge to slow down and use caution for those that must travel.

Winter road conditions may be viewed here or by dialing 511. Graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast and updates may be found here.