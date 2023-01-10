Winter Weather Leads to Road Closure in Emery County

A winter storm blew into the Castle Valley in the second week of January, bringing caution to all. On Tuesday morning, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced a road closure in Huntington Canyon due to the weather.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) began the day with a closure of SR31 from mile marker 8, on the Fairview side, to mile marker 33 on the Crandall Canyon side due to the snow depths in that particular area. Not long after, it was announced that the closure had been extended.

With the extension, the closure went farther down Huntington Canyon to the Crandall Canyon Mine junction. The sheriff’s office shared that they would give an update when they receive word that the area has been re-opened.