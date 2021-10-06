Witches Flock to Huntington

By Julie Johansen

For the third year, Wee Bit Wicked Witches hosted a fun-filled night at the Huntington City Park. At 5 p.m., vendors were set up and began to serve the public, some of whom decided to don costumes. Food, clothing and jewelry vendors filled the park. Huntington Elementary’s annual wreath auction joined in the action at the park.

As the evening wore on, more witches appeared and contestants lined up as the judges chose the best costumes. The best hat winner was Chaz Hinkins, while the best broom winner was Kenzlie Hansen. At dark, the light parade joined the festivities and the winner of the best float was Castle Valley Supply.

The witches say they are planning bigger and better things for 2022.