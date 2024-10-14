Witches Flock to Price’s Main Street for Fun

Price City’s Main Street got witchy on Friday evening as the annual Witches Night Out graced the street, the businesses and the people. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., each store featured its own giveaway, sales and goodies. An entry card could be grabbed at the first store a participant stopped at, which would then need to be stamped at each participating business.

Once the card was full, the witch in question would need to fill out their information to be entered for the giveaways. Furthermore, anyone that decorated their own witch’s hat could enter it into a contest on Price Downtown District’s Facebook to be voted on. 70 hats were entered and LeiAnn Chidester was named the winner.

Other prizes included, but were not limited to, tickets to Nightmare on 13th, the Living Planet Aquarium and the School of Screams, a stand mixer and more.

Participating businesses were Bill’s Home Furnishings, Scattered Dice Games and Arcade, Party Express and Gifts, Woodward Law, Southeast Paint and Design, Swell Pet Supply Plus, Apple Country Home, The Coffee Shop, Sun Somewhere Real Estate, Star Loans, Ruben’s BBQ, Love Floral, Price Family Pharmacy, Farlaino’s Cafe, Club Mecca, Hard Hat Furniture and Appliance, Bookcliff Workwear, Hand Candy Tattoo & Piercing, Drigg’s Mortgage Team, Oliveto Fine Gifts and Furnishings, Lee’s Music and Hometown Flooring.