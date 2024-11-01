Wizards, Ghosts, Princesses, Witches, a Tornado and More Haunt Green River’s Trunk or Treat

By Robin Hunt

On Thursday, the Green River Community Events Team, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Green River Prevention Coalition board and members, and the City of Green River came together to host a trunk-or-treat.

Hundreds gathered on Halloween and loaded up on candy, yummy food and carnival games.

One unique “trunk” was a Loader complete with monster eyes and a skeleton driver, another trunk offered kiddos a chance to make S’mores and cook their marshmallows right there in the parking lot.

Gooey fingers and wide smiles, kiddos left the trunk-or-treat to trick-or-treat the town.