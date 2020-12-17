Woman Dies in Head-On Collision on Highway 10

The Utah Highway Patrol reported that a woman died on Wednesday morning following a head-on collision on Highway 10.

“At 2:30 am on Dec. 16, a red 2006 Chevy trailblazer was northbound on SR-10 near milepost 19 northeast of the town of Emery, UT,” the Utah Highway Patrol shared. “A white 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer was southbound in the same location. The trailblazer crossed over the center-line and impacted the tractor-trailer in a head-on type collision.”

According to the report, the trailblazer had a solo female occupant and the tractor-trailer had a solo male occupant. The man driving the tractor-trailer received minor injuries and was treated on the scene. However, the woman’s injuries were reportedly severe and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The deceased woman was Nicole M Erickson, age 32, of Kanab.