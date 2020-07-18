Woman Dies in Rollover on I-70

A woman died in a single vehicle accident on I-70 near Green River on Thursday. The accident occurred at mile post 139 at 1:30 a.m.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident involved a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling eastbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, rolling the vehicle.

“The fatally injured person was ejected from the vehicle and it does not appear that they were wearing a seatbelt,” UHP shared. “Two other occupants were transported for serious injuries.”

One occupant was transported by air for treatment in Grand Junction while the other was transported by ground ambulance to Price. The deceased passenger was identified as Elizabeth Ross, age 44, of El Cajon, Calif.