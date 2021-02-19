Women’s Basketball Upsets #12 Salt Lake

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USUE Press Release

The Lady Eagles bounced back Wednesday night with a big win against #12 Salt Lake Community College with a final score of 63-60. The Lady Bruins led for much of the first half, but with two minutes to go in the third quarter, the Lady Eagles were able to secure the lead for the remainder of the game.

USU Eastern extended its lead to 10 points during the fourth before the Lady Bruins fought back to within one point. With seconds remaining, sophomore guard Kacelyn Toomer capitalized from the line, increasing the Lady Eagles lead to three. The Lady Bruins’ last-second shot fell short against a strong defensive effort by USU Eastern.

Leading the way for USU Eastern in scoring was Kinlee Toomer with 15 while sister Kacelyn Toomer picked up 14 points. Both teams ended the night even on rebounds with 31 each. The Lady Eagles were able to limit the Bruins to nine offensive rebounds and forced 14 turnovers. USU Eastern shot the ball well, going 54.5% from the three-point line on 6-of-11 shooting and 51% from the floor for the game.

“The team responded positively after a tough loss last week. We had great practices and everyone contributed to the win tonight,” stated head coach Chelsey Warburton .

USU Eastern will travel to Rangely, Colo. next week to play at CNCC on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.