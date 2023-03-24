Women’s Conference Returns to USU Eastern

The Eastern Utah Women’s Conference was hosted once again at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on Wednesday, March 22.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the conference opened with welcome activities that included service projects, cosmetology services and various classes, such as macrame and candle pouring. The USU Eastern Sun Center was also hosting a book drive while Carbon Caring for Kids hosted a food drive.

At 3:15 p.m., the opening keynote presentation was from Hayley Atwood, who reminded those in attendance “You Have a Purpose.” Her message was that life is too short to not love the most important person: yourself.

Atwood grew up in California and Idaho before she and her husband relocated to Utah with their three children. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in public relations from San Jose State University and is active on various committees and boards.

Following the presentation, the conference continued with breakout sessions on investing in mental health, meal prepping, fitness and more. Then, the day drew to a close with the closing keynote presentation, dinner and the announcement of the Woman of the Year.

Darlene Dilley was the closing keynote, presenting on facing Imposter Syndrome head-on. This phenomenon spans all demographics and workplaces and is able to negatively impact professional and personal lives. Dilley has been in higher education for 29 years and currently serves as the Associate Provost for Enrollment Management at Utah Tech University.

Dilley’s higher education career started at USU Eastern, formerly the College of Eastern Utah, where she served as the Director of Academic Advising and Orientation.