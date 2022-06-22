Women’s Conference Seeks Planning Committee Members

USU Eastern‘s 41st Annual Women’s Conference is currently recruiting planning committee members. Those that are interested in joining the committee can expect to meet a few times per month beginning in November.

Committee members help decide the keynote speakers and workshop presenters as well as connect with women within the community and across the state. The date for the annual conference is subject the change, but it is currently slated for Spring 2023 on the USU Eastern campus.

Those that may be interested in joining the committee are urged to contact Amy Peters at amy.peters@usu.edu or Madi Bennett at madi.bennett@usu.edu.