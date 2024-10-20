Women’s Soccer Defeats PNCC In Dominating 10-0 Victory

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern women’s soccer dominated Pacific Northwest Christian College with a decisive 10-0 victory on the road. The Lady Eagles scored five goals in each half, overwhelming PNCC from the outset and allowing just two shots on target throughout the game.

The scoring began in the 7th minute when Kate Heaton found the net off an assist from Emmalee Christensen . Heaton later added a second goal in the 79th minute. Christensen also had a standout performance, tallying two goals and two assists, while Sariah Taeoalii completed a hat trick with goals in the 31st, 84th, and 86th minutes. The Eagles were relentless, outshooting PNCC 29-2.

USU Eastern’s defense held strong, anchored by goalkeeper Sarah Newman , who made two saves to preserve the clean sheet. Tallulah Jensen and Maia Case also added goals, as the Eagles’ well-rounded attack kept Pacific Northwest Christian’s goalkeepers busy throughout the match, with Julia Worlund and Arlene Landeros combining for 20 saves.

The Eagles capitalized on numerous opportunities, with assists coming from Madeline Orme , Emma Bargeron , and Davian Dix , among others. Their offensive pressure and precision passing dominated possession and field position, ensuring PNCC never found a foothold in the game.

USU Eastern (6-6-2, 4-6-1) will travel north to face North Idaho College (6-6-2, 5-5-1) on Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m PST.