Women’s Soccer Falls To Colorado Northwestern At Home

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern’s women’s soccer team suffered a tough 3-0 loss to Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday. Despite an aggressive start and a total of 17 shots, the Eagles were unable to find the back of the net, allowing the Spartans to secure the victory with three second-half goals.

After a scoreless first half, the visitors broke through in the 67th minute when Allee Williams scored off an assist from Amelia Warner. Ten minutes later, Warner scored herself, extending Colorado Northwestern’s lead. The final goal came in the 81st minute when Avery Cardenas found the net, assisted by Williams.

Eastern’s goalkeeper Sarah Newman made one save, but the defense struggled to contain Colorado Northwestern’s key attackers in the second half. Jasmine Hernandez, Colorado Northwestern’s goalkeeper, earned a shutout with four saves, demonstrating solid defense throughout the match.

The Lady Eagles maintained pressure, particularly through shots from Tallulah Jensen and Emma Bargeron , but couldn’t convert their opportunities.

USU Eastern (5-5-2, 3-5-1) will look for the upset in their final home contest as they take on #6 Salt Lake Community College (9-2, 7-2). The game will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 on the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field.