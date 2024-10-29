Women’s Soccer Holds Off Southern Idaho For 2-1 Victory

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The USU Eastern women’s soccer team secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the College of Southern Idaho on the road Thursday afternoon. Eastern wasted no time showing dominance in the first half, with forward Maci Nell opening the scoring at the 31:50 mark, assisted by midfielder Cali Condie. Shortly before halftime, Condie struck again, this time netting a goal of her own in the 43rd minute, putting the Eagles up 2-0 heading into the break.

Throughout the match, Utah State Eastern applied consistent pressure on the Golden Eagles’ defense, tallying 19 total shots, six of which were on goal. Forward Ellyse Kessler led the offensive charge with four shots, two of which were on target, while defender Emma Bargeron contributed two shots from the backline. Midfielder Tallulah Jensen also proved to be a threat, recording two shots, one on target.

The College of Southern Idaho fought back in the second half, pulling a goal back in the 83rd minute through Alyssa Harris. Despite this late surge, Eastern’s defense, anchored by goalkeeper Sarah Newman , held firm. Newman made four crucial saves, maintaining the Eagles’ lead and sealing the victory.

With the win, Utah State Eastern improved to 7-7-2 on the season and 5-7-1 in conference play. They will remain on the road to play their final regular season contest in Reno, NV taking on Truckee Meadows Community College at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.