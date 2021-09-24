Wood Permits on Sale at Manti-La Sal National Forest

Permits must be requested via phone, offices closed to public

Press Release

Firewood permits are currently available for sale on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Due to current U.S. Department of Agriculture COVID-19 restrictions, however, forest offices remain closed to the public.

To request a forest product permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, please call the district you are planning to collect from and leave a voicemail with a name and good call back phone number.

“We remain committed to providing services on our public lands, but are also cognizant of the need to follow departmental protocols during the pandemic,” said Jeff Salow, acting forest supervisor. “Members of the public can obtain fuelwood permits and tags by calling the front desk of your specific purchasing district.”

Forest employees will process requests and take payments for permits over the phone Mondays through Wednesdays only, during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Alternatively, callers may leave a call back number and an employee will call back to get the information needed for the permit. To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all permits will be mailed. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest 7-10 business days to mail the permit.

Fuelwood permits on the Ferron/Price and Sanpete districts are available at $5 per cord. Moab and Monticello fuelwood permits are available at $5 per cord for the standard permit or $10 per cord for Gambel oak. There is a four-cord minimum purchase and a ten-cord maximum per household. A cord is defined as tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.

These permits are only valid on Manti-La Sal National Forest lands open to personal use firewood cutting. All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years when purchasing a fuelwood permit. A valid permit is required prior to an individual collecting and removing any forest product, including fuelwood, from National Forest System lands.

As part of the permit, there will be maps of where not to harvest fuelwood and a diagram of an approximate cord. Maps are also available on the Manti-La Sal website. The person the permit is issued to must be present with the permit when cutting wood. It is required that the permit holder fill out the amount of cords collected until the four-cord permit is filled. Any changes will be posted on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website and Facebook page.

District Office Contact Information:

Ferron/Price Ranger District @ (435) 636-3580

Sanpete Ranger District @ (435) 636-3300

Moab Ranger District @ (435) 259-7155

Monticello Ranger District @ (435) 587-2041