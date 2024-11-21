Work by BYU Artists Conveying Time, Space, and Proximity on View at Gallery East

Gallery East Press Release

Seven Brigham Young University artists’ work are on display at Utah State University Eastern’s Gallery East from November 11-December 3.

Titled “Time – Space – Proximity,” features works by two BYU art faculty and their graduate students in the Central Instruction Building.

Art professors Fidalis Buehler and Madeline Rupard works will be shown, as well as BYU graduate students Whitney Carr (ceramics); Francisco Ricardo Fierro Merchan (photography); Melanie Fischer (ceramics); Emily Hawkins (photography); Eli Kerns (drawing/painting) and Rebeca R. Ozaeta (painting); as they explore facets of physical existence.

“Our surroundings (place), the duration (time), and the space between (proximity) contextualizes the breadth of work within this show,” the artists tell about the exhibit. Continuing, the “visual connections to the show’s title: place / time / proximity – moves in various directions with drawing, painting, mixed media and clay as the vehicle.”

The work conveys aspects of time passage, the effects of entropy, the sense of place plus both real and conceived spaces. This is represented with two-dimensional and three-dimensional media.

The artists will be at Gallery East for a closing reception and gallery talk on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Students, faculty, staff, and the community are invited to meet and greet them.

The gallery is free and open to the public during the academic year.

Gallery East’s fall 2024 and spring 2025 hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is closed weekends, and holidays.

For questions, contact Noel Carmack at 435-613-5241 or by email at noel.carmack@usu.edu.