Work Continues on Emergency Watershed Project in Huntington Canyon

By Julie Johansen

Howard Tuttle of Johansen and Tuttle Engineering presented a slideshow to the Emery County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday. The presentation showed the work that has been done to protect the aquifer and springs in the Rilda Canyon area. This is the watershed for the Huntington Cleveland Irrigation Company.

There have been sediment basins, plastic liners, concrete floors, retaining walls and drop structures constructed to prevent flood waters from the burn scars entering the spring water. Some of this same work has been done in Meeting House Canyon as well. These are all part of the Trail Mountain EWP (Emergency Watershed Projects). An approval for change order #2 and a final pay estimate on the Rilda Canyon portion was approved as well as a 90-day extension from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

Entertainment contracts for the upcoming Emery County Fair were approved for Johnny V and Trouble Train, Jeff Civilico, and the Straight Canyon Band. A request for qualifications for cleaning services for the fair was also approved for $800. The fair plans have changed slightly as events will be held at both the grass by the Emery Aquatic Center and the Castle Dale City park. Also, the formerly announced meal tickets for the fair will not be distributed but other ways to promote local restaurants are being considered.

An Interagency Coordination and Sub Recipient Contract for 2020-21 between Emery County and Southeastern Utah Association of Governments was approved. This gives about $443,000 of revenue for the senior citizen centers. A resolution authorizing the filing of cross appeals for 2020 centrally assessed properties filed by T-Mobile, Century Link, Inc. and AT&T, Inc. was also approved for future use if necessary.