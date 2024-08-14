Work Ethic and Self Respect Drives Carbon Cross Country

Head Coach Telisse Martak recently spoke about the upcoming Carbon High School (CHS) Cross Country season. Martak has been with the program since 2008 and has had help from her assistant Christy Engar, who has been with the team since 2015. Martak was recently recognized by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) as the 22-23 Coach of the Year.

When asked about her coaching style, she replied, “Over the years I have been consistent with my coaching style. These student athletes depend on us coaches to lead by example. Demonstrating commitment, discipline and passion for the sport of running. Effective communication by being approachable and open to feedback. Focusing on encouragement and constructive feedback to build the athletes confidence and provide a positive team atmosphere.”

The returning Varsity members for the girls’ team include Rozlyn Stowe, Aly Bryner, Kaylee Pitcher and Alexa Jones. “We have a young girls’ team with no seniors on our squad. New team members, as well as incoming Freshman to watch for, who will look to be fighting for a Varsity position, are Josie Yates and Bretlee Kennedy,” said Coach Martak.

She continued, “Rozlyn Stowe is the defending 3A Individual State Champion and will be looking to defend that title this year. The girls’ team placed 3rd at the State meet last year and have the potential to better than that and move up to a podium position. It will take at least three of them placing in the top 10 at State and the remaining scorers to be running in the 21:00 time frame. We definitely have the potential with this young team.”

Moving to the boys’ team, the returning Varsity athletes will be Dallin Humes, Evan Criddle, Bradley Sweeney, Michael Weber, Matthew Stromness and Bracken Hanson. “These boys were part of the Varsity squad last year and have been putting in the work over the summer to maintain a top 7 spot. Newcomers to the program to keep an eye on. Seth Jenson, Tyler Morris and Spencer Butler. The boys’ team is proving to have some depth this year. Other athletes who are fighting for a Varsity position this year, Tyke Criddle, Sam Wilson, Spencer Pitcher, Carter Abbott, MJ Rushton, Josiah Trostle, and Tanner Harker. The boys’ team and the depth that is presenting itself makes things interesting.”

During the summer, the team has been running Monday through Friday. Piling on the mileage in the blazing heat, showing the determination and drive this team has to train hard and get better each day.

Asking Coach Martak about her expectations this season, she stated, “These kids have high expectations for themselves as individuals and specific team goals. We coaches challenge the kids to continue to work hard and try to better themselves from race to race. I have no expectations specifically, if the team works together and continues to pull one another along we could see tons of success.”

Some team that will be challenging this year are Canyon View, Ogden and Emery. Finishing up the interview, Coach Martak was asked what the values are that she like to teach her team.

“Cross Country is a very self-dedicated sport. These Athletes all have great work ethic and they know what hard work looks and feels like. Commitment to themselves as well as teammates, accountability and most of all respect for themselves and fellow teammates and coaches. We encourage academics to come first, if they are thriving in the classroom they will thrive on the course.”