Works Continues on Bennion Creek Fire

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 94% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: All of the repair work on the Bennion Creek Fire has been completed. Remaining work to be completed is on the contingency line on the western flank of the fire. Fire managers are moving equipment as needed and also making necessary demobilizations for equipment and personnel whose work on the fire is complete.

A local Type 4 Incident Management Team will shadow the Nevada Type 3 Team 1 on Sunday. A full transition to the Type 4 Team will take place on Monday, June 28.

Please continue to drive safely around the fire area as fire vehicles and equipment remain on area roads. Drive with caution and be aware that firefighting equipment is often slow and requires a longer stopping distance.

Weather: Sunday’s winds will shift from north/northwest 8-16 mph to east/northeast in the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will reach a high of 83°. Chances for thunderstorms in the area are not likely until Tuesday.

Resources: A total of 54 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include one crew and two helicopters.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on many state and Utah BLM lands as well as on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/.

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 1 is managing the fire. A local Type 4 Incident Management Team will take over management of this fire on Monday, June 28.