World of Wonder Preschool Gets New Owner

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated World of Wonder Preschool and its new owner, Ebeny Ariotti, on Tuesday afternoon. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the chamber’s gold scissors and blue ribbon.

Ariotti graduated from USU Eastern in 2014 with a degree in early childhood education and development. She has been a familiar face in preschools for the last 10 years, leading her to take the helm at World of Wonder.

The preschool teaches children ages from three to five. Children must be three years old by Sept. 1 and all students must be potty trained. This year’s classes will begin on Sept. 6 and there remains some availability for new students.

Classes take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with morning and afternoon options. The morning class is from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and the afternoon class runs from 12 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

“Teachers at the World of Wonder Preschool strive to provide hands-on learning opportunities for children to encourage their naturally curious minds,” World of Wonder shared.

In addition to preschool, World of Wonder also features Toddler Time on Mondays from 8:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Toddler time is for those ages two and three years old. Ariotti will also be offering speech therapy for all students.

World of Wonder Preschool is located at 836 East 100 North in Price. For more information or to register your child for classes, please text or call Ariotti at (435) 650-0113.