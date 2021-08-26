World Trade Center Utah to Present at Upcoming BEAR Meeting

The upcoming Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) meeting will feature Jim Porter from World Trade Center Utah. The meeting is slated for Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8 a.m.

As Director of Client Strategy & Market Selection for the World Trade Center Utah, Porter has helped hundreds of Utah companies land new international sales. He specializes in consumer goods, aerospace and outdoor products and leads business delegations abroad to global events, including the Paris Air Show, JEC World and Farnborough.

Porter holds degrees in International Business and International Affairs from Utah State University and previously worked for The Shingo Institute for Operational Excellence and the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business.

At the meeting, he will discuss the ongoing global disruptions cause by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite the continued global disruptions caused by COVID-19, international trade is growing faster than ever,” Porter shared. “Utah companies are poised for growth on this new wave of global demand but need assistance navigating new taxes and tariffs, increased shipping costs, and long lead times for supply.”

He continued, “Businesses can take concrete steps today to plan for the future and land new opportunities for global growth. Come learn about the services and resources available through World Trade Center Utah for your business and community.”

Members of the community are invited to attend the meeting virtually or in person. The presentation will be at the Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments building in Price (375 South Carbon Avenue) or online via this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85262939769.