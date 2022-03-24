World Water Day Celebration Hosted in Helper

The Green Team of Carbon County hosted a World Water Day celebration on Tuesday afternoon at the Helper City River Pavilion from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kristi Mingus of the Green Team explained that they wished to host an education day and a stream cleanup at the same time. All that wished to participate were eagerly welcomed as the stream cleanup took place from Poplar Street to Martin Street.

While there, those in attendance were encouraged to enjoy trivia for all ages, nature journaling, learning about xeriscaping and water-wise plants, conservation information and more. Participants also learned about and viewed local water bugs and invertebrates such as mayflies, diving beetles and stoneflies.

The children and families in attendance were then treated to an interactive water shed trailer, which proved to be a huge hit.