Wrap Up Work on Millsite Continues

By Julie Johansen

Bob Wenzel, Senior Engineer with the Utah Division of Water Resources, reports that the crews at Millsite Dam are beginning the wrap up of the spillway overlay concrete work as well as restoring the ground upstream of the spillway for the rehabilitation project. They are also excavating the return channel back to the reservoir and the site around the spillway.

The irrigation lines for the golf course have been installed and the new pond is finished. Progress is being made on grading the golf course, building new tee boxes and placing topsoil around the course.