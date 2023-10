The wreckage of a missing plane was located near Huntington on Saturday, federal officials report.

The National Transportation Safety Board stated that the Cessna T206H went missing on Friday, while the wreckage was located on Saturday.

An investigation has been opened by the National Transportation Safety Board. Further details, including the status of the plane’s occupant(s), have not been released at this time.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is released.