Wrestlers Head to Tournament of Champions

The yearly Tournament of Champions took place over the weekend, and Carbon and Emery joined the ranks of roughly 30 other teams to compete with athletes from three different states. Payson would end up in first as a team with 262.5 points. Uintah came in second with 260 points followed by Juab in third with 238. Emery finished eighth with 84 points while Carbon took 25th with 38.5 points.

Monty Christiansen (106) had the best day of the locals, winning by pin in both the quarterfinals and semis to reach the championship. Once there, an intense battle ensued where the Spartan unfortunately lost by decision, 3-1.

Another wrestler from Emery, Greg Suwyn (175), reached the semifinals before falling. Swuyn then won the consolation semis to make it to the third-place match. Another dog fight ensued and Suwyn ended up on the wrong side of the decision, 4-1, to take fourth place overall.

Teammate Easton Thornley made his way through the 285 tournament tree before falling in the semifinals as well. Thornley also lost in the consolation semis, but rallied in the fi9fth-place match to pin his opponent in the first round. Other Emery grapplers over the weekend were Derrick Birch (113) and Merritt Meccariello), both of whom made it to the consolation round 4 before getting knocked out.

For Carbon, Brax Tapia (120) made it to the quarterfinals before dropping into the consolation bracket. He would work his way to the seventh-place match and win it by technical fall 17-1. Kaden Winterton (106) was on a roll until he ran into Christiansen in the quarterfinals. He would then end the day in the consolation round four. Colin Fausett (144) also participated in a number of matches, making it all the way to the consolation round 4 before dropping out of the tournament.

The Lady Dinos were also at the Tournament of Champions. Carbon finished with just 16 points, but it was a good step for the first-year program. It was an especially good day for Codi Shaw (105), who was able to get a win by pin in the consolation round 2.

On Wednesday, Carbon will host Orem while Emery will host Union. On the other hand, the Lady Dinos will head to Union on Thursday for a dual.