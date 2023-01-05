Wrestling Coach, Students Honored at Emery High

By Julie Johansen

Emery High wrestling coach Kirk Christiansen was selected as a Utah High School Activities Association “Gold Star Coach” for 2022-23. This award is given to assist schools in promoting sportsmanship by selecting coaches who lead by example in promoting a positive and competitive environment in their program.

Coach Christiansen was selected by the school administration as a coach who exemplifies these qualities and is a role model for students with a positive attitude both on and off the mats. Emery High Principal Steve Gordon presented the award at an assembly at Emery High on Wednesday morning.

This recognitions qualifies Coach Christiansen to receive statewide recognition, which the Utah High School Activities Association Sportsmanship Committee will announce later this spring.

Emery High athletes receiving state recognition were also honored during the assembly. In soccer, Kaylee Morris received an honorable mention and Abby Morris was named to first-team volleyball. In football, Wade Stilson and Creek Sharp were recognized as first team, Dane Sitterud, Kolby Jones, Matt Olsen, Treg Miller and Sabastian Hennes were second team, and Bowen Sitterud and Koalton Curtis received honorable mentions.

End-of-term citizenship “Spartan Reward” certificates were given to students at the assembly as well. Robert Thomas and Greg Suwyn received $10 certificates from Pop Central, and Ruby Peterson and Hunter Jamison received $10 certificates from Maverik.

Thread Wallets were given to Laycee and Karleigh Stilson, a $25 Amazon gift card was given to Jakoda Funk, $25 Amazon earbuds were given to Jentri Price, a pickleball set was given to Tavun Jorgensen and a $50 Hydroflask was given to Alexis Morgan.

The cards for the drawing are turned into the office by students who recognize academic excellence, attendance or kindness by others. The cards are then mailed to the parents of the students.