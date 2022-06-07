WSBBA Delights Carbon County

Many gathered at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Price on May 28 where the Western States Bucking Bull Association (WSBBA) put on an event for bulls and their riders to entertain the crowd.

There was a split in the 3-Year-Old Derby between Kodiac (Peterson Bulls) and 978 (Todd Erickson) as they each scored 86.75. Coming in third was Rocket (J and M Breeding). In the 4-Year-Old Classic, Juice (Rob Lockhart) took first with 88.75 followed by Bro Code (Teller/Smith Cattle) in second with 86.25. Another tie in third came between VC Thunderstruck (Hawkins Bucking Bulls) and Yukon (J and M Breeding) with 85.75. Finally, the bull riding winner went to Kade Madsen.

“What a great night we had in Price! The bulls all came to buck today,” WSBBA shared following the event. “We want to thank Clint Motte and Kache Moosman for all of the hard work they put into making this a great event!”