WSU Honors Graduates at Spring Commencement

Weber State University honored graduates from fall 2020 and spring and summer 2021 during multiple events, both in person and virtually, on April 29, 30 and May 1.

Miriah Johnstun of Helper, UT, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science from the Moyes College of Education at Weber State University.

Kaytie Nielson of Price, UT, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the Dumke College of Health Professions at Weber State University.

Hollie Smith of Ferron, UT, graduates with a Certificate of Completion in Paramedic from the Dumke College of Health Professions at Weber State University.

The class of 2020-21 totals more than 6,497 graduates – the largest class on record. In addition, approximately 200 students have applied for summer 2021 graduation.

“These graduates will always be remembered for the determination they displayed in completing their college education despite the obstacles,” said Brad Mortensen, university president. “I applaud their grit and tenacity and know our Wildcats will use these strengths to continue to lead and succeed.”

Degrees awarded in fall 2020 included 90 master’s, 893 bachelor’s, 987 associate’s and 109 certificates, including graduate certificates. For the spring, WSU awarded 12 doctorate degrees, 153 master’s, 1,426 bachelor’s, 1,506 associate’s degrees and 192 certificates, including graduate certificates.

The celebrations began with a virtual commencement on April 29, featuring Ta’u Pupu’a, a former Weber State and NFL football star turned professional opera singer, as the commencement speaker. At the conclusion of the program, each graduate’s name was displayed on screen.

In-person graduation ceremonies for each college, where graduates were recognized individually, were held April 30 and May 1 at various times. The ceremonies were held in Stewart Stadium, and streamed live at weber.edu/commencement.

Graduates received their caps, gowns, tassels, diploma covers and cords in the mail. Diplomas will be sent once final grades have been submitted and degrees processed.

