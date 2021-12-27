WSU Honors Local Graduates at Fall 2021 Commencement

Press Release

Over 3,573 Weber State University students have applied for graduation and were honored during the 157th commencement ceremonies Dec. 17, 2021. Graduates from both summer and fall semesters were recognized.

Graduates from Carbon and Emery counties included the following:

Kirsten Etzel of Price earns an Associate of Science from Weber State University.

Hollie Smith of Ferron earns an Associate of Applied Science from Weber State University.

Weber State is an open-admission institution, serving more than 29,000 students from some of the most ethnically and economically diverse cities in Utah. The university cultivates remarkably personalized teaching, mentoring and engaged learning with seven colleges, 225 undergraduate certificate and degree programs and 16 graduate degrees, including a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Weber State’s 16 teams compete in NCAA Division I athletics as part of the Big Sky Conference. In addition to being a learning institution, the university is a community leader. Weber State makes Utah a better place to live through community building, volunteer service and economic development.