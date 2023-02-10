41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Approaches

Join us for the 41st Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Let’s honor the Irish heritage, its rich culture and traditions while participating in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade! The best decorated floats will receive social media promotion as well as a glorious trophy sponsored by Price City.

Categories Include:

– Funniest

– Best Use of Theme (St. Patricks’ Day)

– Most Beautiful

– Mayor’s Choice

– Chairman’s Choice

– Viewers’ Choice

Let the people’s voices be heard! The public will text to vote for the Viewers’ Choice Category.

Competition is fierce! Remember, no fee to participate. Free advertisement for your business or organization, while supporting the community that supports you. Family groups are also encouraged to sign up.

Nominate a Grand Marshal

Do you know someone who deserves some extra recognition for contributing to the betterment of our community? Nominate them as the Grand Marshal 2023. Deadline to submit is Feb. 24. Follow the link below to nominate a deserving community member.

To register a parade entry for FREE, nominate a grand marshal or to find out about more weekend events, visit www.priceutah.com/events and www.carbonutah.com/events