XC Competes at the Timpanogos Invite *Photo Gallery*

Cross Country athletes from all around the state and surrounding areas competed at the Timpanogos XC Invite. The invitational was broken down into an a.m. and a p.m. group. Carbon and Emery were placed in the p.m. group, along with over 20 other teams.

In the Girls Varsity 5K, Emery had a fantastic showing for the Spartans in the group of 124 competitors. Addy Guymon finished the race in 18:42.6, placing third overall. Gentry Christiansen was right behind her, placing fifth in 19:01.6. Addy Hurst was also up near the top of the standings, finishing twenty first with a time of 20:23.3. Following them was Alivia Daley (22:17.1), Hannah Farley (24:24.7), Carlie Hurst (24:37:4) and Hadley Meccariello (25:58.1). The team would earn seventh place in the team standings.

Moving to the boys’ Varsity events, Carbon’s Spencer Butler finished in the 30 spot with a time of 17:09.6. Dillan Larsen of Emery would claim the 43 spot, leading the way for his team, with a time of 17:18.8. In the group of 158 competitors, Michael Weber of Carbon finished at 53, with a time of 17:28.9.

They were followed by teammates Bradley Sweeney (17:54.8), Evan Criddle (18:24.8), Samuel Wilson (18:32.1), Seth Jensen (18:32.4) and Bracken Hansen (19:06.8). The rest of the Spartan team finished with Benjamin Farley (19:05.2), Jacob Erikson (19:12.4), Jaden Jensen (19:14.3), Hayden Christiansen (19:26.8), Zander Robinson (19:43.6) and Jamison Christiansen (19:58.1).

Moving into the junior and senior events, starting with Carbon girls. Allie Bryner finished in tenth place overall, with a time of 22:49.4, against 118 other competitors. She was followed by her teammates Kaylee Pitcher, claiming the 19 spot in 23:48.6, and Alexa Jones, finishing at 43 with a time of 25:14.6.

For the boys’ junior and senior event, Carbon’s Tyler Morris (18:38.0) led the local teams, finishing in the 25th spot out of 205 athletes. Josiah Trostle would make the top 70 with a time of 19:51.5, followed by Jared Bryson (Carbon, 20:09.0), Landon Braun (Emery, 21:18.6), Tanner Harker (Carbon, 21:34.7) and Traxton Jewkes (Carbon, 23:30.7).

Finishing up with the girls sophomore and freshman group, Carbon’s Josie Yates finished in second place overall with a time of 20:29.8. Yates was followed by her teammates, Brettlee Kennedy, finishing in eighth with a time of 22:55.9. Out of the 163 competitors, Kiley Bishoff (24:09.0) finished at 22 and McKenzie Fredrickson (24:38.8) finished at 29. Emery’s Hallie Frandsen would finish the course in 30:36.7.

In the boys’ event, Carbon’s Spencer Pitcher led the way out of 261 athletes. Pitcher finished at 33 with a time of 19:25.9. Also from Carbon, Carter Abbot would claim the 42nd spot with a time of 19:45.2 and Carter Jenson claimed 45th in 19:59.2. Tyke Criddle (Carbon, 20:26.8) and Daxton Larsen (Emery, 20:28.7) would both finish in the top 65. They were followed by Ty Christiansen (Emery, 20:42.8), MJ Rushton (Carbon, 21:37.8), Collin Bishop (Carbon, 22:29.4), Porter Stilson (Emery, 23:24.0), Caden Holt (Carbon, 24:25.4), Luke Jensen (Emery, 24:55.1), James White (Emery, 25:52.1) and Devon Farley (Emery, 26:05.1).

The teams will compete at the Nephi Golf Course next on Thursday, Sept. 5.