Yearly Awards and New Officers for Emery FFA

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter recently selected new officers and recognized chapter members who have received awards during the past year. Under the direction of Justin Thornley, chapter advisor, the ceremony recognized five state degree holders, 12 chapter degrees and 25 greenhand degrees.

The school’s CDE (Career Development Events) and LDE (Leadership Development Events) results included gold medals in Milk Quality and Products as well as Livestock Evaluation. Bronze chapter medals were awarded in Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems, Forestry, and Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management. Haylie McArthur was an area winner in Extemporaneous Speaking, while the Chapter Parliamentary Procedure Team was also an area winner.

The new officers for next year include Byron Christiansen, President; Abbie McElprang, Vice President; Deri Thatcher, Secretary; Haiden Thayn, Treasurer; Shaylie Moore, Reporter; Haylie McArthur, Historian; and Easton Thornley, Sentinel. Kinlie Jensen will chair the Growing Leaders Committee and Jenzen Jorgensen will be the chairman of the Strengthening Agriculture Committee.