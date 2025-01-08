Years of Service Awards Presented to Emery County Employees

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commissioners presented Years of Service Awards to several employees at their first commission meeting of the new year held Tuesday, Jan. 7. Those recipients were Michael Van Wagoner for 20 years, Kaylee Van Wagoner and Jannetta Young -15 years, Ariauna Downard, Tracy Clark, Egan Smith and Cory Worwood – 10 years, Samantha Johnson, Desiree’ Malley, Kyler Farley, Dylan Keele, and Richard Ryan, five years of service.

An agreement in the amount of $27,513 with Bouncin’ Bins to be used at the 2025 Emery Fair was approved. This same equipment was used two years ago at the fair. The left over mineral lease money from 2024 will now be allocated to the Fire Protection Special Service District and will be used for each garage to buy hoses and nozzles equipment. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Emery County Economic Development Advisory Board, Emery County and the Emery County Business Chamber was also approved.

A tax adjustment for Quinn Montgomery was denied because of state code restrictions. Montgomery had purchased a home that had been used as a short-term rental and, because he had not lived in the home for 183 days before taxes, the home was assessed as a non-residential home and the rate charged as a second home. He was requesting an adjustment which could not be granted.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington reported about the tasks of training armed guardians for each school in the county. This is now required by state law. The guardians can not be teachers or principals, but must at the school from morning bell to closing bell. Each guardian will be paid $500/year. The commission has budget for two new school resource officers.

Commissioner Keven Jensen announced that the Swell Travel Management Plan is established and cannot be appealed except by litigation. He also explained that the Inland Port Authority was a voluntary action of the county and businesses here have been taken advantage of the Port Authority. He closed the meeting by welcoming new Commissioner Dennis Worwood.