Years of Service Awards Presented to Emery County Employees

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commissioners opened their first meeting for 2021 with presenting the years of service awards to various county employees. Five years of service acknowledgements were given to Brenda Lemmon and Connie Jensen. Keaton Cowley and Molly Burns were honored for 10 years while Robbie Riley, Kurt Price, Natalie Humphrey, Dustin Deto, Clinton Olsen and Mary Huntington have served for 15 years. Mick Robinson, Jeff Guymon, Colby Hunt have been with the county for 20 years while Kris Bell, Jeanette Bray and Nadine Thompson have served for 25 years. Roxanne Jensen, Bonnie Day and Brook Smith were recognized for 30 years of service.

Following the awards, Commissioner Lynn Sitterud was approved as the 2021 chairman and Gil Conover as vice chair of the board of commissioners. The commissioners’ responsibilities will remain the same as previous years by an approval vote.

An approval motion and vote will include the county EMS employees for the Monthly Safety Awards Program. Personnel who are on call 50-100 hours will be eligible for drawings and those who work over 100 hours will be eligible for $100 gift cards. It was reported that Emery County employees have banked 800 hours with no loss of time accidents.

A contract with Deland and Associates, Inc. was then approved for development of Emery County Jail Policy and Procedure Manual. A software contract with the National Institute for Jail Operations and Emery County Sheriff’s Office for policy and procedure software to be used for training was also approved. Finally, a leasing agreement with Horsepower Fleet Leasing, LLC for four vehicles was approved.

Resolution 4-7-20B dealing with the COVID-19 related leave policy, which expired on Dec. 31, was extended to March 31. This allows for 80 hours or 14 days of leave if not previously used. This will be paid by remaining COVID relief funds.

Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk began the elected official comments by acclaiming his department for their professional handling of some very difficult situations in law enforcement in the county in recent weeks. He stated he plans to acknowledge those involved at the next commission meeting. Attorney Mike Olsen echoed these accolades.

Commissioner Kent Wilson asked for a letter of support for the Soil Conservation Commission to the Manti-LaS al National Forest to generate changes for permittees. He then voiced his great concern for the EMS service in Green River. He claims that it is practically nonexistent. Meetings have not inspired anyone to join the ranks and Grand County has been responding to emergency calls. One resident, Scott Lyman, has been on call 24-7 but it requires two individuals to respond with a wagon. Commissioner Wilson said he has a great desire to resolve this issue and needs everyone’s help.