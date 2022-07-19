Young Athletes Attend Pinnacle Basketball Camp

The 2022 Pinnacle Schools basketball camp was hosted this summer from July 11-14. There were elementary, middle school and high school age groups for those wishing to participate.

Pinnacle coach Ray Jones stated that the camp was one for the books, with over 70 athletes from eight different schools in Utah participating. This was the second year that the camp has been hosted and Jones stated that the support has been inspiring, crediting the youth of the area as “amazing.”

“Huge thanks to the parents, athletes and the entire community,” said Jones. “We appreciate you.”

Appreciation was also extended to Pinnacle Principal Roberta Hardy, Mark Stuckenschneider, Ashley Downard, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood, Justin Blackham, Sean Sasser, Shawn Behunin, Jake Hardy and Nikki Otto.

“This camp would not be possible without each of you,” said Jones. “Teamwork really does make the dream work.”