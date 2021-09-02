Young Carbon County Royalty Members Crowned for 2022 *Photo Gallery*

By Taren Powell

The Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Friday, Aug. 27 at Mont Harmon Middle School. There were 26 young girls who competed for the three crowns that were up for grabs.

Mini contestants were judged based on five categories, including photogenic, outfit of choice, talent, formal wear and onstage interview. Little and junior contestants were judged on those same five categories as well as a private interview with judges. The Mini, Little and Junior Carbon County contestants were also asked to participate in a food drive. The contestant in each group who collected the most cans would receive the Hunger Hero Award.

The Mini Miss Carbon County awards included Most Photogenic and the Hunger Hero Award, which went to Legacy Taylor. The People’s Choice Award went to Lennen Candelaria. Payton Marrelli was crowned as Mini Miss Carbon County 2nd Attendant, Harper Wheeler was crowned as Mini Miss Carbon County 1st Attendant and the new Mini Miss Carbon County for 2022 went to Persayis Kennington.

The winners of the Little Miss Carbon County awards included Most Photogenic, which went to Evey Leonard. The Hunger Hero Award as well as People’s Choice Award both went to KaeLee Nelson. Darbee Montgomery was crowned as Little Miss Carbon County 2nd Attendant, Aiyana Lee was crowned as Little Miss Carbon County 1st Attendant and the new Little Miss Carbon County for 2022 went to Evey Leonard.

Last, but not least, the awards for the Junior Miss Carbon County. Most Photogenic went to Burcklee Brady while the Hunger Hero Award as well as People’s Choice Award went to Elizabeth Nelson. Whitley Austin was crowned Junior Miss Carbon County 1st Attendant and Burcklee Brady was crowned as the new Junior Miss Carbon County 2022.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, the Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City and the rest of their amazing sponsors. The board would also like to thank Mont Harmon Middle School and the staff who made this pageant possible.