Young Pianists Show Prowess at 2022 Festival

Carbon and Emery counties were represented by 53 piano students as they participated in the annual Emery-Carbon Piano Festival that took place on March 5.

This was hosted at USU Eastern and students were assessed in five categories: performance, sight reading, technique, ear training and theory. The following students received recognition for their outstanding performances.

Grades 1-2:

Outstanding Pianist – Maggie Jensen

Runners-Up – Fern George, Eliza Pitcher

Honorable Mentions – MaCoy Loveless, Lily Potter, Mercy Jensen

Grades 3-4:

Outstanding Pianist – Alyssa Scow

Runners-Up – Klara King, Jensen Brewer

Honorable Mentions – Savhanna Jones, Merritt Loveless, Saryn Potter, Mikayla Potter

Grade 5:

Outstanding Pianist – Naomi Smith

Runners-Up – Zachary Scow, Katie Johansen

Honorable Mentions – Asher Thayn, Joelle Frandsen

Grades 6-7

Outstanding Pianist – Levi King

Runners-Up – Annie Johansen, Sarah George

Honorable Mentions – Kolton Gates, Hadley Potter

Grades 8-9:

Outstanding Pianist – Megan Stilson

Runners-Up – Jocelyn Frandsen, Addison Potter

Honorable Mentions – Erin Martin, Allison Johansen

Grades 10-11