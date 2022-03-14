MenuMenu

Young Pianists Show Prowess at 2022 Festival

Photos courtesy of Annie Scow

Carbon and Emery counties were represented by 53 piano students as they participated in the annual Emery-Carbon Piano Festival that took place on March 5.

This was hosted at USU Eastern and students were assessed in five categories: performance, sight reading, technique, ear training and theory. The following students received recognition for their outstanding performances.

Grades 1-2:

  • Outstanding Pianist – Maggie Jensen
  • Runners-Up – Fern George, Eliza Pitcher
  • Honorable Mentions – MaCoy Loveless, Lily Potter, Mercy Jensen

Grades 3-4:

  • Outstanding Pianist – Alyssa Scow
  • Runners-Up – Klara King, Jensen Brewer
  • Honorable Mentions – Savhanna Jones, Merritt Loveless, Saryn Potter, Mikayla Potter

Grade 5:

  • Outstanding Pianist – Naomi Smith
  • Runners-Up – Zachary Scow, Katie Johansen
  • Honorable Mentions – Asher Thayn, Joelle Frandsen

Grades 6-7

  • Outstanding Pianist – Levi King
  • Runners-Up – Annie Johansen, Sarah George
  • Honorable Mentions – Kolton Gates, Hadley Potter

Grades 8-9:

  • Outstanding Pianist – Megan Stilson
  • Runners-Up – Jocelyn Frandsen, Addison Potter
  • Honorable Mentions – Erin Martin, Allison Johansen

Grades 10-11

  • Outstanding Pianists – Lizzie Carroll, Audrey Hatch
  • Runners-Up – Elizabeth Blackburn, Lilly Seeley

 

