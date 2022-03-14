Young Pianists Show Prowess at 2022 Festival

Carbon and Emery counties were represented by 53 piano students as they participated in the annual Emery-Carbon Piano Festival that took place on March 5.
This was hosted at USU Eastern and students were assessed in five categories: performance, sight reading, technique, ear training and theory. The following students received recognition for their outstanding performances.
Grades 1-2:
- Outstanding Pianist – Maggie Jensen
- Runners-Up – Fern George, Eliza Pitcher
- Honorable Mentions – MaCoy Loveless, Lily Potter, Mercy Jensen
Grades 3-4:
- Outstanding Pianist – Alyssa Scow
- Runners-Up – Klara King, Jensen Brewer
- Honorable Mentions – Savhanna Jones, Merritt Loveless, Saryn Potter, Mikayla Potter
Grade 5:
- Outstanding Pianist – Naomi Smith
- Runners-Up – Zachary Scow, Katie Johansen
- Honorable Mentions – Asher Thayn, Joelle Frandsen
Grades 6-7
- Outstanding Pianist – Levi King
- Runners-Up – Annie Johansen, Sarah George
- Honorable Mentions – Kolton Gates, Hadley Potter
Grades 8-9:
- Outstanding Pianist – Megan Stilson
- Runners-Up – Jocelyn Frandsen, Addison Potter
- Honorable Mentions – Erin Martin, Allison Johansen
Grades 10-11
- Outstanding Pianists – Lizzie Carroll, Audrey Hatch
- Runners-Up – Elizabeth Blackburn, Lilly Seeley