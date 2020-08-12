Young Pirates Will Compete Despite Injuries

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The injury bug has hit Green River this summer, depleting their numbers. Former assistant coach Devan Meadows will take over as skipper for the Pirates and remains optimistic.

“They are playing really well. They are doing awesome and fielding great.” He continued, “If they play like they’ve been playing in practice, I think they’ll do fairly decent. I think they can win some games that people aren’t expecting them to win.”

Five freshman, one sophomore, one junior and three seniors will fill the Pirates roster after losing five seniors last year. “Their goal is to get to state. They can do it if we keep everyone healthy,” Meadows said. “They’ll get better as time goes on I know that.”

Meadows concluded, “We’re just excited, [we] can’t wait to get going.”