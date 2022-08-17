Young Royalty Crowned in 2022 Pageant

By Taren Powell

The 2023 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Friday, Aug. 12 at Carbon High School. There were 10 young girls who competed for the three crowns that were up for grabs.

All age groups were judged based on five categories, which included private interview with judges, most photogenic, outfit of choice, talent, formal wear and onstage interview. The Mini, Little and Junior contestants were also asked to participate in a food drive. The contestant in each age division who collected the most cans received the Hunger Hero Award.

The Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County judges’ awards were as follows: Prettiest Smile, Legacy Taylor; Best Interview, Payton Marrelli; Cutest Outfit of Choice, Darbee Montgomery; Most Elegant, Lily Anderson; Funniest Personality, Zaylee Lott; Prettiest Hair, Aiyana Lee; Cutest Personality, Whitley Austin; Best Instrumental Talent, Bentley Davis; Most Poised, Brynn Niederhauser; and Most Creative Outfit of Choice, Taylee Brower.

Legacy Taylor received the People’s Choice, Hunger Hero and Most Photogenic awards in the Mini Miss division. She also was crowned as the new Mini Miss Carbon County for 2023.

In the Little Miss Carbon County division, Payton Marrelli was announced as the second attend. Taylee Brower was awarded the Hunger Hero Award as well as First Attendant. Darbee Montgomery received the People’s Choice and Most Photogenic awards, and was crowned as the new Little Miss Carbon County.

Lastly were the awards for the Junior Miss Carbon County. Whitley Austin was announced as First Attendant. Aiyana Lee was awarded the People’s Choice, Hunger Hero and Most Photogenic awards, and was crowned as the 2023 Little Miss Carbon County.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, the Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City and the rest of the amazing sponsors. They would also like to thank Carbon High School and the staff who made this pageant possible.