Youngsters Dive for Easter Eggs *Photo Gallery*

Prior to a brief closure for the de-construction of the bubble over the pool, a sure sign that summer is on its way, the Desert Wave Pool invited the community to enjoy its annual Easter egg hunt.

Each year, community and visiting youth are invited to utilize all that the pool has to offer while also having the opportunity to swoop up some eggs and possibly collect great prizes. This year, the event was hosted on Saturday afternoon as the age groups were divided into varying time segments.

“Our egg hunt was a success,” shared Desert Wave Pool staff following the event. “Thank you to everyone who participated. It was lots of fun.”

The outdoor pool will now be closed April 20-25 as the iconic bubble is removed. The indoor pool will be open on Thursday, April 21 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, April 23 from 12-8 p.m. and Monday, April 25 from 3-8 p.m.