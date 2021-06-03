You’re Invited to Attend Flag Day Ceremonies

Press Release

The public is cordially invited to attend Flag Day ceremonies on Monday, June 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 100 North 100 East behind the Price City Fire Station 1. The Benevolent and Protect Order of Elks, Lodge 1550, will present the history of our country through our nation’s flags with the assistance of the Boy Scouts of Troop 275.

Immediately following, the Boy Scouts will assist the American Legion Price Post 3 in conducting a flag retirement ceremony. This ceremony recognizes the service of Americans our Nation’s flag, and includes (weather and fire conditions permitting) the proper and respectful retirement of flags.

If your home, business or agency have been flying our Nation’s flags and the flags are no longer serviceable (faded, dirty, or torn), please consider participating in this time-honored ceremony practiced in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code by bringing your flags to the ceremony. Questions may be directed to the American Legion Price Post 3 at (435) 630-8474.