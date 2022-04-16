Youth Collect Eggs in Castle Dale *Photo Gallery*

Local youth gathered for the annual Castle Dale City Easter egg hunt on Wednesday evening. Cheddar Park was packed with eager children looking to scoop up eggs and prizes.

The hunt was divided into different age groups to give each child a chance to gather eggs. This year’s festivities were made possible by Castle Dale City in conjunction with Maverick and Eastern Utah Community Credit Union.

“Our annual Easter egg hunt was a huge success,” Castle Dale City shared following the hunt. “Thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed the festivities!”