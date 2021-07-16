Youth Volunteers Improve Castle Dale’s Main Street

By Julie Johansen

Recently, members of the Castle Dale City Youth Council and Councilman Jordan Leonard joined with a group of young men from Lehi to tackle a service project for Castle Dale City. The volunteers repainted the red lines along the curb on Main Street and touched up the fire hydrants.

Castle Dale City maintenance foreman Nosh Arrien and Mayor Danny Van Wagoner were on hand to assist. The supplies were furnished by Emery County 4-H and Castle Dale City.

“Thank you to all who donated their time in preparation and execution of this much needed project,” the city shared.