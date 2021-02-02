Youth Wrestlers Compete for Top Honors at Utah Super State Tournament

Press Release

On Jan. 29 and 30, wrestlers across the state traveled to Sevier County Event Center to face opponents and determine who will stand on the podium.

Wrestlers were bracketed by grade and weight with all divisions, 1A to 6A, competing against one another. Over 900 youth from pre-k to ninth grade fought through large brackets and fierce opposition to determine Utah’s top wrestlers. Carbon had 13 accept the challenge to step to the center of the circle to test their skills.

To no surprise, they all wrestled with heart and determination from the first whistle through the entire event. In the fifth grade division, Jantz Greenhalgh, Jack Burdick and Riker O’Hearon came home with three state titles. In first grade, Kanyon Haycock and Cooper Allen placed fourth in their weight class.

Adyn Kifer, second grade, placed sixth. Payce Herrera in sixth grade wrestled to a fifth place finish. Bronx Eden, Kayden Smith, Koen Labrum, Spencer Harker, Jared Bryson and Austin Cunningham wrestled well and competed at a high level.