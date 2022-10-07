Yum-Raising Program to Benefit Active Re-Entry

For the second year, Active Re-Entry will be fundraising through the See’s Candy Yum-Raising program to benefit its organization, which provides services to people with disabilities in Eastern Utah.

Active Re-Entry offers a variety of programs in seven counties, including Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan, Duchesne, Uintah and Daggett. These programs assist individuals of all ages, with all disabilities, to live in their own homes and communities as independently and safely as possible.

Those that wish to place an order for the fundraiser may do so here. Truffles, peppermint, toffees, assorted lollipops, bars, gift cards and more are available for purchase and the candy will be shipped directly to customers.

“See’s Candy makes a wonderful holiday gift and it will be delivered in plenty of time to allow you to give it to the important people in your lives,” shared Active Re-Entry Director Terri Yelonek.

Active Re-Entry’s website provides additional information on its various programs and offerings.